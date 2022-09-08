LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Critical #MissingPerson 12-year-old Kaliah Bryant, who was last seen in the 2000 block of Mississippi Avenue, SE on Wednesday September 7, 2022
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 8, 2022
