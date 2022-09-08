MissingPerson 12-year-old Kaliah Bryant, who was last seen in the 2000 block of Mississippi Avenue

Posted on September 8, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-09-08 05:47:50
Critical #MissingPerson 12-year-old Kaliah Bryant, who was last seen in the 2000 block of Mississippi Avenue, SE on Wednesday September 7, 2022

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Critical #MissingPerson #12yearold #Kaliah #Bryant #block #Mississippi #Avenue #Wednesday #September #2022Have #info #Call #7279099Text

Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: