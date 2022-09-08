LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#MISSING | We need your help to find Shannon who has gone #missing from #Wolverhampton.
The 15-year-old was last seen wearing grey bottoms, with white trainers and a beige check jacket.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote PID:390949.
— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) September 8, 2022
