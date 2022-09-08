Memphis Shooting :19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly livestreamed at least one of the shootings on social media.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
After a shooting rampage across Memphis, four people were killed and three wounded. Memphis police say 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly livestreamed at least one of the shootings on social media.
After a shooting rampage across Memphis, four people were killed and three wounded. Memphis police say 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly livestreamed at least one of the shootings on social media. https://t.co/U1evY1AiHz pic.twitter.com/h0Qfl6qq4F
— WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) September 8, 2022
