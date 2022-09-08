Memphis mass shooting video today : A shooting spree in Memphis left four people dead.

Posted on September 8, 2022

2022-09-08 13:10:07
A shooting spree in Memphis left four people dead and effectively closed down the city until the police captured a 19-year-old suspect. The rampage included no fewer than eight crime scenes and crossed into Mississippi, the authorities said.

