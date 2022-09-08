Memphis mass shooting video today : A shooting spree in Memphis left four people dead.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A shooting spree in Memphis left four people dead and effectively closed down the city until the police captured a 19-year-old suspect. The rampage included no fewer than eight crime scenes and crossed into Mississippi, the authorities said.
A shooting spree in Memphis left four people dead and effectively closed down the city until the police captured a 19-year-old suspect. The rampage included no fewer than eight crime scenes and crossed into Mississippi, the authorities said. https://t.co/Ice5HicPQC
— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 8, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#shooting #spree #Memphis #left #people #dead #effectively #closed #city #police #captured #19yearold #suspect #rampage #included #crime #scenes #crossed #Mississippi #authorities