LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Hey Aotearoa New Zealand,
22 year old Breanna Muriwai is still missing. Last seen on Te Horo Beach in Kāpiti. Please help her by reading this police update and then keep alert in case you see or hear anything.
Hey Aotearoa New Zealand,
22 year old Breanna Muriwai is still missing. Last seen on Te Horo Beach in Kāpiti. Please help her by reading this police update and then keep alert in case you see or hear anything. https://t.co/77BawZPrWf
— 2covet 🌻🌻🌻 (@2covet) September 8, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Hey #Aotearoa #Zealand #year #Breanna #Muriwai #missing #Horo #Beach #Kāpiti #reading #police #update #alert #case #hear