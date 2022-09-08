Ezekiel Kelly Memphis Facebook Live Shooting : Four peopledead and three wounded after 19-year went on a shooting spree.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Four people were dead and three wounded after 19-year old Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting spree in Memphis, Tennessee, the city’s police department said.
The gunman at the center of a city-wide manhunt in Memphis, Tenn. has been named as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. Meanwhile, his Facebook account has been quickly taken down.
Four people were dead and three wounded after 19-year old Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting spree in Memphis, Tennessee, the city’s police department said https://t.co/f3gcVRFEde pic.twitter.com/q3MFuZ56h0
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 8, 2022
19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is finally in custody after going on a shooting spree while on Facebook Live in Memphis
pic.twitter.com/KlpcN6oNlq
— No Jumper (@nojumper) September 8, 2022
Breaking: I looked into the criminal history of Ezekiel Kelly, the #Memphis gunman. Last year he was convicted of aggravated assault & sentenced to 3 years prison but was released early. His attempted murder & other felony charges were dismissed.
He was charged today with murder pic.twitter.com/MSg5fGnFOz
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2022
This baby just turned 17 on 8/25! She won’t see her 18th because Ezekiel Kelly took her life tonight! Her father is on live pleading to the city of Memphis to stop the killings! RIP beauty! pic.twitter.com/hjpYjLQUGA
— Chelsye Sunshine (@Sunny_KISSED) September 8, 2022
So Ezekiel Kelly, who is shooting up Memphis and livestreaming it, has prior arrests for attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in 2020. Sentenced to 3 years but released in 2. Why am I not surprised? This is the soft on crime Democrat way. pic.twitter.com/8Ajsze4zan
— Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) September 8, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#people #dead #wounded #19year #Ezekiel #Kelly #shooting #spree #Memphis #Tennessee #city039s #police #department