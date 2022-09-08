Ezekiel Kelly Memphis Facebook Live Shooting : Four peopledead and three wounded after 19-year went on a shooting spree.

Posted on September 8, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-09-08 11:20:30
Four people were dead and three wounded after 19-year old Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting spree in Memphis, Tennessee, the city’s police department said.

The gunman at the center of a city-wide manhunt in Memphis, Tenn. has been named as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. Meanwhile, his Facebook account has been quickly taken down.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.


Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#people #dead #wounded #19year #Ezekiel #Kelly #shooting #spree #Memphis #Tennessee #city039s #police #department

Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: