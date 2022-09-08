Downtown Brooklyn Shooting : A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a park in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday .

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a park in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday after two people approached him and started a verbal dispute that turned physical, police said. He was a student at a school two blocks from the park.
