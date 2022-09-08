DETECTIVES EXHUME BODY OF MISSING GRANNY IN MURAN’GA

Posted on September 8, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-09-08 14:18:31
DETECTIVES EXHUME BODY OF MISSING GRANNY IN MURAN’GA

Detectives based at the Homicide Department, have unearthed a grave where a 72-year old woman who had gone missing a week ago had been buried. A sombre mood engulfed Kirimahiga village in Mathioya, Murang’a county, as the

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#DETECTIVES #EXHUME #BODY #MISSING #GRANNY #MURANGADetectives #based #Homicide #Department #unearthed #grave #72year #woman #missing #week #buried #sombre #mood #engulfed #Kirimahiga #village #Mathioya #Muranga #county

Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: