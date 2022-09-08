LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
DETECTIVES EXHUME BODY OF MISSING GRANNY IN MURAN’GA
Detectives based at the Homicide Department, have unearthed a grave where a 72-year old woman who had gone missing a week ago had been buried. A sombre mood engulfed Kirimahiga village in Mathioya, Murang’a county, as the
DETECTIVES EXHUME BODY OF MISSING GRANNY IN MURAN’GA
Detectives based at the Homicide Department, have unearthed a grave where a 72-year old woman who had gone missing a week ago had been buried. A sombre mood engulfed Kirimahiga village in Mathioya, Murang’a county, as the pic.twitter.com/AWZ8KAkUWx
— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 8, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#DETECTIVES #EXHUME #BODY #MISSING #GRANNY #MURANGADetectives #based #Homicide #Department #unearthed #grave #72year #woman #missing #week #buried #sombre #mood #engulfed #Kirimahiga #village #Mathioya #Muranga #county