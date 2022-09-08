Chris Kaba murder death : 24 year old man be shot dead by police while driving.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The murder of Chris Kaba is so shocking and heartbreaking. How can a 24 year old man be shot dead by police while driving? How can the law allow for extrajudicial killing? No charge, no arrest, no due process. Just shoot to kill & ask questions later.
May he rest in peace
— Ruqaiya (@ruqaiya_h) September 8, 2022
