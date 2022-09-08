Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old Black man was shot and killed by police in London

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#week #Chris #Kaba #24yearold #Black #man #shot #killed #police #London #Black #man #died #contact #Met #Police #months #joins #shamefully #long #list #Black #men #died #fatal #force