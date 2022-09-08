LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
(CW: Police Shooting)
A 13-year-old teen in Chicago is left paralyzed after police shot him, then drug his body across a gas station parking lot by the limbs. He was unarmed and had his hands up.
(CW: Police Shooting)
A 13-year-old teen in Chicago is left paralyzed after police shot him, then drug his body across a gas station parking lot by the limbs. He was unarmed and had his hands up.
— 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) September 8, 2022
