A 13-year-old teen in Chicago is left paralyzed after police shot him

Posted on September 8, 2022

(CW: Police Shooting)

A 13-year-old teen in Chicago is left paralyzed after police shot him, then drug his body across a gas station parking lot by the limbs. He was unarmed and had his hands up.

