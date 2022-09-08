LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
8 September 1888. The body of Jack the Ripper’s second alleged victim, Annie Chapman (aged 48), was found in Whitechapel, London. She was buried on 14 September 1888 in a service paid for by her family, and laid to rest in a communal grave within Manor Park Cemetery, London.
