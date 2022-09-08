8 September 1888. The body of Jack the Ripper’s second alleged victim, Annie Chapman (aged 48), was found in Whitechapel, London.

Posted on September 8, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-09-08 07:20:02
8 September 1888. The body of Jack the Ripper’s second alleged victim, Annie Chapman (aged 48), was found in Whitechapel, London. She was buried on 14 September 1888 in a service paid for by her family, and laid to rest in a communal grave within Manor Park Cemetery, London.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#September #body #Jack #Rippers #alleged #victim #Annie #Chapman #aged #Whitechapel #London #buried #September #service #paid #family #laid #rest #communal #grave #Manor #Park #Cemetery #London

Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: