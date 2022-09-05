LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
We are concerned to learn that 14 year old Horsham girl Molly Jones has been missing from her home since yesterday.
Anyone with any information on Molly’s whereabouts should contact the Police immediately (ref 434).
— Horsham FC (@HorshamFC) September 4, 2022
