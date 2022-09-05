TV Presenter Found Dead : TV presenter Neena Pacholke is found dead just weeks ahead of her wedding US news anchor Neena.

2022-09-04 16:09:10Breaking: TV presenter Neena Pacholke is found dead just weeks ahead of her wedding US news anchor Neena, aged 27 years old committed suicide at her home in Wisconsin. She was about to get married in seven weeks’ time.

The information about her death was discovered after a friend requested the police to do a welfare check on her. Confirming the death, the Police said, “After receiving no answer at the door, officers entered the home and found Pacholke deceased.

The Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office have confirmed that 27-year-old Neena Pacholke died as a result of suicide.”

Reports suggest that Neena moved into a new home in Wasau, Wisconsin, with her fiancé, Kyle Haase recently. She was with him for over two years. Neena and Kyle were expected to enter wedlock in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, on October 12 this year.