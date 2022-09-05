Tupelo Shooting : 29-year-old man threatened to crash N342ER into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Posted on September 5, 2022

2022-09-04 10:00:52
Drone footage of N342ER that was stolen by a 29-year-old man who threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. After more than four-and-a-half hours he finally crash landed the plane in a field in Tippah County.

📹 WXChasing

