LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old who is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. The missing person’s bureau can be reached at (901) 636-4479.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old who is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. The missing person’s bureau can be reached at (901) 636-4479. https://t.co/af3aDdpTT1 https://t.co/v5sVeyaFyB
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Memphis #Police #Department #MPD #information #related #disappearance #15yearold #feet #tall #black #hair #brown #eyes #missing #person039s #bureau #reached