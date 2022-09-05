2022-09-04 22:00:55The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old who is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. The missing person’s bureau can be reached at (901) 636-4479.



The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old who is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. The missing person’s bureau can be reached at (901) 636-4479. https://t.co/af3aDdpTT1 https://t.co/v5sVeyaFyB