Seara Burton : A 28-year-old eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support.

Posted on September 5, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-09-04 17:03:38
A 28-year-old eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support. A man is jailed on three attempted murder charges in the shooting of Officer Seara Burton.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#28yearold #eastern #Indiana #police #officer #shot #traffic #stop #moved #hospice #care #life #support #man #jailed #attempted #murder #charges #shooting #Officer #Seara #Burton

Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: