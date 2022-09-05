LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
DISGRACEFUL!
Police personnel brutally tortured a 19-year-old Dalit youth in police custody in BJP led MP.
Actions speak louder than words, Mr. PM. Mere propaganda will not prove your sincerity towards working for the welfare of tribals.
#ShameOnBJP
— Dr. Shashi Panja (@DrShashiPanja) September 4, 2022
