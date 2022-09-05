Olivia Pratt-Korbel Death | A further suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Posted on September 5, 2022

ARREST | A further suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. More here

