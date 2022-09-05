Olivia Pratt-Korbel Death | A further suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
ARREST | A further suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
The 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. More here
— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) September 4, 2022
