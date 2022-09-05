#MISSING | Have you seen Charlotte?The 28-year-old is missing from #London .

#MISSING | Have you seen Charlotte?

The 28-year-old is missing from #London and is known to have travelled to #Birmingham city centre within the last couple of days.

We’re concerned for her welfare so if you can help call us on 999 quoting PID 420364.

