#MISSING | Have you seen Charlotte?
The 28-year-old is missing from #London and is known to have travelled to #Birmingham city centre within the last couple of days.
We’re concerned for her welfare so if you can help call us on 999 quoting PID 420364.
— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) September 4, 2022
