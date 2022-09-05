Minnesota State Shooting : Police closed the Minnesota State Fair early last night after two reports of gunfire

Posted on September 5, 2022

2022-09-04 12:15:10
SO MUCH FREEDOM: Police closed the Minnesota State Fair early last night after two reports of gunfire within an hour. Medics located a 22 year old male with a gunshot wound to his “lower right extremity.” #mnleg

