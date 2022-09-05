Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting in West Kensington

Posted on September 5, 2022

2022-09-04 13:23:36
BREAKING: The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting in West Kensington this morning.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

