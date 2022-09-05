LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting in West Kensington this morning.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Today’s top stories:
📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube
BREAKING: The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting in West Kensington this morning.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Today’s top stories: https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3
📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/CZkjiSsnVx
— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 4, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#BREAKING #Metropolitan #Police #launched #murder #investigation #shooting #West #Kensington #morningA #29yearold #man #arrested #suspicion #murderToday039s #top #stories #Sky #Freeview #YouTube