Jeff German Death : Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, one of Nevada’s most accomplished and trusted journalists, was found dead.

I am shocked and saddened to learn of the killing of reporter Jeff German, one of my colleagues at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. I took a lot of photos in the newsroom during my time there. Here are some of my pictures of Jeff. News story: https://t.co/xmFL4QW8L5 pic.twitter.com/0A01P5LCom — Harrison Keely (@harrisonkeely) September 4, 2022

Jeff German was an incredible reporter and an asset to Las Vegas. Jeff kept his eyes on the government, the gaming industry, the mob, and all else of importance. He had great sources and an incredible work ethic. His death is a tragedy. RIP Jeff. https://t.co/Srb4ijMz40 — Richard Schuetz (@Schuetzinc) September 4, 2022

“German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun…he was a columnist & reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government & organized crime.” Investigative reporter Jeff German stabbed to death in Las Vegashttps://t.co/F8Cg9evz2f — Sisu Within 🇺🇸🇫🇮🇺🇦🇦🇺🇨🇦🇬🇧🇳🇿 (@sisu_sanity) September 5, 2022

