Jeff German Death : Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, one of Nevada’s most accomplished and trusted journalists, was found dead.

Posted on September 5, 2022

2022-09-04 15:42:12
“Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, one of Nevada’s most accomplished and trusted journalists, was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning.”

Prominent Investigative Reporter Who Spearheaded Coverage of 2017 Las Vegas Massacre, Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside of his home over the weekend and his killer remains at large. German was noted for a wide range of investigative reports about crime in Las Vegas.
