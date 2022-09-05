Israeli arms firms private security tried to run over a 13 year old child.

Posted on September 5, 2022

2022-09-04 20:16:04
After Israeli arms firms private security tried to run over a 13 year old child, they moved on to attack Palestine Actionists, all done with the assistance of Staffordshire police #ShutElbitDown

