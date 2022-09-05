LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
DISGRACEFUL!
In BJP led MP, police personnel brutally tortured a 19-year-old Dalit youth in police custody.
Actions speak louder than words, Mr. PM. Mere propaganda will not prove your sincerity towards working for the welfare of the tribal community.
#ShameOnBJP
— Dr. Shashi Panja (@DrShashiPanja) September 4, 2022
