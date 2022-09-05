Gustavo Arnal Death : The Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Financial Officer was found dead on Friday after falling from the 18th floor of a New York City apartment building.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.



The Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal, who was found dead on Friday after falling from the 18th floor of a New York City apartment building, recently was named in a lawsuit accusing him The Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal, who was found dead on Friday after falling from the 18th floor of a New York City apartment building, recently was named in a lawsuit accusing him https://t.co/3iUTrqTlcw — Portia Antonia Alexis (@PortiaAntonia) September 4, 2022 2022-09-04 17:51:18The Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal, who was found dead on Friday after falling from the 18th floor of a New York City apartment building, recently was named in a lawsuit accusing him

The lawsuit claims Gustavo Arnal inflated the company’s stock price with false information. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell 65% to $8.63. First half of August, they jumped 600%, to more than $30. When the shares peaked, Arnal sold stock worth more than $1 million. – pp.El Pais — Lee Golden (@LeeGolden6) September 5, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO was implicated in insider trading and fraud scheme days before death, court docs show – https://t.co/I18FewIsnW -Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from his Tribeca home on Friday — In-Site (@In_site_updates) September 5, 2022

Le directeur financier de Bed, Bath and Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, a été identifié comme un homme qui a sauté du “Jenga Building” de 60 étages à Tribeca vendredi. Le cadre de 52 ans est tombé du 18e étage du 56 Leonard Street vendredi et a été identifié dimanche matin par le — Loup Blanc (@LoupBlanc55) September 5, 2022

Le directeur financier de Bed, Bath and Beyond, Gustavo Arnal, a été identifié comme un homme qui a sauté du “Jenga Building” de 60 étages à Tribeca vendredi.

Le cadre de 52 ans est tombé du 18e étage du 56 Leonard Street vendredi et a été identifié dimanche matin par le

Bed, Bath and Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal has been identified as a man who jumped from the 60-story “Jenga Building” in Tribeca on Friday.

The 52-year-old executive fell from the 18th floor of 56 Leonard Street on Friday and was identified Sunday morning by the

