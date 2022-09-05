LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
D.C. police on Saturday arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the shootings of four people near Nationals Park in April, the department said.
D.C. police on Saturday arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the shootings of four people near Nationals Park in April, the department said.https://t.co/AbSRxo940s
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 4, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#police #Saturday #arrested #16yearold #male #connection #shootings #people #Nationals #Park #April #department