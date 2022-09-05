Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo staff after briefly escaping its habitat

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-09-04 07:22:17A Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo staff after briefly escaping its habitat Monday morning, zoo officials said.
No guests or employees were harmed, a zoo representative confirmed to news 5. The zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations.
The incident remains under investigation.
Did not expect to cross “have a family visit to the zoo delayed by an escaped predator” off my bucket list, but here we are. https://t.co/U3x71wn5dW
— snarkout (@snarkout) September 5, 2022
oh to be a mexican gray wolf wandering the cleveland metroparks zoo, blissfully unaware that i am endangered and the staff is panicking
— Anna-Belle (@sapphictm) September 5, 2022
