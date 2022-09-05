Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo staff after briefly escaping its habitat

Posted on September 5, 2022

2022-09-04 07:22:17A Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo staff after briefly escaping its habitat Monday morning, zoo officials said.

No guests or employees were harmed, a zoo representative confirmed to news 5. The zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

