Bow shooting : 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Bow, east London

BREAKING: A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in #Bow, east London.
Police were called to reports of over 100 people fighting armed with ‘machetes’ following uninvited persons attending a party.
The teenager was pronounced dead in hospital at 01:54.
— London 999 (@999London) September 4, 2022
Emergency services raced to the scene – Lichfield Road, E3, at 00:09 this morning.
A second teenager – aged 18 – was also found with stab wounds. He remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.
So far no arrests have been made, Met Police say.
— London 999 (@999London) September 4, 2022
Following the stabbings and people armed with weapons, an emergency Section 60 stop and search power was put in place in the E3 and E1 area’s amid concerns of there being reprisals.
Witnesses are urged to contact police on 101 quoting: CAD 065/04SEP.
— London 999 (@999London) September 4, 2022
