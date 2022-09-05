Bow shooting : 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Bow, east London

Posted on September 5, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-09-04 09:37:14
#TowerHamlets
BREAKING: A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in #Bow, east London.Police were called to reports of over 100 people fighting armed with ‘machetes’ following uninvited persons attending a party.

The teenager was pronounced dead in hospital at 01:54.

