Shooter With AR-15-Style Rifle Went ‘Aisle to Aisle’ in Oregon Safeway
Two people were killed by the gunman, and a third injured, before he was found dead, police said.
#BanAssaultWeapons
#OurBlueVoice
#ProudBlue22
via @thedailybeast
— ꧁🦋𝖦𝖾𝗈𝗋𝗀𝗂𝖺 𝖡𝗅𝗎𝖾🏳️🌈꧂Defend Democracy (@ResisterChic) August 29, 2022
