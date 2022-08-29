Ralph Eggleston Death News : It’s been confirmed that production designer/art director has passed away.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
It’s been confirmed that production designer/art director Ralph Eggleston has passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Such sad, upsetting news. pic.twitter.com/1s6HOuRWpT
— Devon Baxter (@dee_bax) August 29, 2022
RIP, Ralph Eggleston, who has died from pancreatic cancer at 56. He won an Oscar for his short ‘For the Birds,’ but that doesn’t even begin to describe his legacy. Pixar films look the way they do in large part because of him. A cornerstone of that company. Full obit to come. pic.twitter.com/cnbDYRcBv7
— cartoonbrew.com – Animation News (@cartoonbrew) August 29, 2022
Who is Ralph Eggleston ?
Ralph Eggleston was an American animator, art director, storyboard artist, writer, film director, and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Eggleston began his career at Pixar in 1992. Wikipedia
Born: October 18, 1965, Baton Rouge, LA
Adios Maestro Ralph Eggleston. A true titan of our art form. He reached out to me after Book of Life and I will forever cherish our conversations. Before many knew he was sick he was trying to donate his spectacular art book collection to a Mexican animation school. That’s Ralph. pic.twitter.com/vyiwZ6dOPL
— Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) August 29, 2022
I’m devastated to hear that Ralph Eggleston passed away of cancer at the age of 56. He was such an incredible artist having been the production designer on several Pixar films and giving them their unique look as well as directing the short For The Birds. I’ll seriously miss him. pic.twitter.com/7GrQCs9xt4
— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) August 29, 2022
Oscar Winning ‘For the Birds’ Director Ralph Eggleston Dies at 56: The versatile, multiple Annie Award-winning Pixar production designer, art director, and director designed or art directed such acclaimed films as ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘The… https://t.co/6FO7R138Ox pic.twitter.com/9prL1OypG2
— AWN (@ANIMATIONWorld) August 29, 2022
#Oscars winner Ralph Eggleston directed iconic @Pixar animated short film #ForTheBirds. His work in animation spanned more three decades, including #FernGully #ToyStory #Cars #Up and #Soul. He has passed away from pancreatic cancer at age 56. #RIP pic.twitter.com/tg5tZGS2lg
— LightsCameraJackson (@LCJReviews) August 29, 2022
Upon hearing the news of Ralph Eggleston’s passing, I decided to watch his Oscar-winning short film for Pixar, For the Birds, in his honor. It stands as one of the funniest shorts from the studio, especially the ending. pic.twitter.com/nxFpEM635O
— Isaac Vargas (Shiver supremacy!) (@AnimationFan15) August 29, 2022
Michael Ruocco wrote
Terribly sad news about Ralph Eggleston’s passing. I got to have dinner with him and others when he visited NY years ago. It was lovely chatting with him about his career, and his feelings about Pixar’s past n potential future. What a powerhouse. Hope his family’s doing okay.
Peter Sagal wrote
My condolences to all at Pixar, past and present, on the loss of Ralph Eggleston. His passion and talent was obvious to even those of us who didn’t know him.
Julia Lundman wrote
and I learned of the news of Ralph Eggleston’s passing last night. He struggled with a long battle with cancer, but it was still a shock, especially since Jamie saw him recently. Ralph was such a kind soul & amazing person all around. Rest in peace, Ralph.
Ryan Summers wrote
{ animation } Heartbreaking news as Ralph Eggleston was a Pixar original who’s work and spirit seemed to be a crucial part of the beating heart of the early unparalleled run of PIXAR.
FOR THE BIRDS still stands as one of Pixar’s best shorts.
Only 56 years old…
David Trumble wrote
It’s safe to assume almost no children will have any idea who Ralph Eggleston is, but even safer to assume that damn near all of them will have seen and been delighted his work. What an insanely far-reaching creative legacy to leave behind. RIP.
Josh Holtsclaw wrote
The animation world has lost a giant today. Ralph Eggleston will be remembered not only for his immense contributions to the art form (incalculable) but for who he was as a person.
DrewMcWeeny wrote
If you love Pixar, you loved the work of Ralph Eggleston, a giant in the animation community. Much love and respect to him and his family and friends today. #RIP
Stefan Ellison wrote
“For the Birds” is my favourite Pixar short. Whenever I see birds sitting on an electrical wire, I’m reminded of it
Ralph Eggleston also did a superb job of designing the abandoned Earth and futuristic spacecraft in “WALL-E”, among other Pixar achievements.
Devon Baxter wrote
