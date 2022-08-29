Ralph Eggleston Death News : It’s been confirmed that production designer/art director has passed away.

It’s been confirmed that production designer/art director Ralph Eggleston has passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Such sad, upsetting news.

who has died from pancreatic cancer at 56. He won an Oscar for his short 'For the Birds,' but that doesn't even begin to describe his legacy. Pixar films look the way they do in large part because of him. A cornerstone of that company.

Who is Ralph Eggleston ?

Ralph Eggleston was an American animator, art director, storyboard artist, writer, film director, and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Eggleston began his career at Pixar in 1992. Wikipedia

Born: October 18, 1965, Baton Rouge, LA

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Ralph Eggleston.

Adios Maestro Ralph Eggleston. A true titan of our art form. He reached out to me after Book of Life and I will forever cherish our conversations. Before many knew he was sick he was trying to donate his spectacular art book collection to a Mexican animation school. That’s Ralph. pic.twitter.com/vyiwZ6dOPL — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) August 29, 2022

I’m devastated to hear that Ralph Eggleston passed away of cancer at the age of 56. He was such an incredible artist having been the production designer on several Pixar films and giving them their unique look as well as directing the short For The Birds. I’ll seriously miss him. pic.twitter.com/7GrQCs9xt4 — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) August 29, 2022

Oscar Winning ‘For the Birds’ Director Ralph Eggleston Dies at 56: The versatile, multiple Annie Award-winning Pixar production designer, art director, and director designed or art directed such acclaimed films as ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘The… https://t.co/6FO7R138Ox pic.twitter.com/9prL1OypG2 — AWN (@ANIMATIONWorld) August 29, 2022

Upon hearing the news of Ralph Eggleston’s passing, I decided to watch his Oscar-winning short film for Pixar, For the Birds, in his honor. It stands as one of the funniest shorts from the studio, especially the ending. pic.twitter.com/nxFpEM635O — Isaac Vargas (Shiver supremacy!) (@AnimationFan15) August 29, 2022

Michael Ruocco wrote

Terribly sad news about Ralph Eggleston’s passing. I got to have dinner with him and others when he visited NY years ago. It was lovely chatting with him about his career, and his feelings about Pixar’s past n potential future. What a powerhouse. Hope his family’s doing okay. Peter Sagal wrote

My condolences to all at Pixar, past and present, on the loss of Ralph Eggleston. His passion and talent was obvious to even those of us who didn’t know him. Julia Lundman wrote

and I learned of the news of Ralph Eggleston’s passing last night. He struggled with a long battle with cancer, but it was still a shock, especially since Jamie saw him recently. Ralph was such a kind soul & amazing person all around. Rest in peace, Ralph. Ryan Summers wrote

{ animation } Heartbreaking news as Ralph Eggleston was a Pixar original who’s work and spirit seemed to be a crucial part of the beating heart of the early unparalleled run of PIXAR. FOR THE BIRDS still stands as one of Pixar’s best shorts. Only 56 years old… David Trumble wrote

It’s safe to assume almost no children will have any idea who Ralph Eggleston is, but even safer to assume that damn near all of them will have seen and been delighted his work. What an insanely far-reaching creative legacy to leave behind. RIP. Josh Holtsclaw wrote

The animation world has lost a giant today. Ralph Eggleston will be remembered not only for his immense contributions to the art form (incalculable) but for who he was as a person. DrewMcWeeny wrote

If you love Pixar, you loved the work of Ralph Eggleston, a giant in the animation community. Much love and respect to him and his family and friends today. #RIP Stefan Ellison wrote “For the Birds” is my favourite Pixar short. Whenever I see birds sitting on an electrical wire, I’m reminded of it Ralph Eggleston also did a superb job of designing the abandoned Earth and futuristic spacecraft in “WALL-E”, among other Pixar achievements. Devon Baxter wrote

