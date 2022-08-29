Ralph Eggleston Death News : It’s been confirmed that production designer/art director has passed away.

Ralph Eggleston has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
It’s been confirmed that production designer/art director Ralph Eggleston has passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Such sad, upsetting news.
RIP, Ralph Eggleston, who has died from pancreatic cancer at 56. He won an Oscar for his short ‘For the Birds,’ but that doesn’t even begin to describe his legacy. Pixar films look the way they do in large part because of him. A cornerstone of that company. Full obit to come.

Who is Ralph Eggleston ?

Ralph Eggleston was an American animator, art director, storyboard artist, writer, film director, and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Eggleston began his career at Pixar in 1992. Wikipedia
Born: October 18, 1965, Baton Rouge, LA

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Ralph Eggleston . This is a development story.

Michael Ruocco wrote 
Terribly sad news about Ralph Eggleston’s passing. I got to have dinner with him and others when he visited NY years ago. It was lovely chatting with him about his career, and his feelings about Pixar’s past n potential future. What a powerhouse. Hope his family’s doing okay.

Peter Sagal wrote
My condolences to all at Pixar, past and present, on the loss of Ralph Eggleston. His passion and talent was obvious to even those of us who didn’t know him.

Julia Lundman wrote
and I learned of the news of Ralph Eggleston’s passing last night. He struggled with a long battle with cancer, but it was still a shock, especially since Jamie saw him recently. Ralph was such a kind soul & amazing person all around. Rest in peace, Ralph.

Ryan Summers wrote
{ animation } Heartbreaking news as Ralph Eggleston was a Pixar original who’s work and spirit seemed to be a crucial part of the beating heart of the early unparalleled run of PIXAR.

FOR THE BIRDS still stands as one of Pixar’s best shorts.

Only 56 years old…

David Trumble wrote
It’s safe to assume almost no children will have any idea who Ralph Eggleston is, but even safer to assume that damn near all of them will have seen and been delighted his work. What an insanely far-reaching creative legacy to leave behind. RIP.

Josh Holtsclaw wrote
The animation world has lost a giant today. Ralph Eggleston will be remembered not only for his immense contributions to the art form (incalculable) but for who he was as a person.

DrewMcWeeny wrote
If you love Pixar, you loved the work of Ralph Eggleston, a giant in the animation community. Much love and respect to him and his family and friends today. #RIP

Stefan Ellison wrote

“For the Birds” is my favourite Pixar short. Whenever I see birds sitting on an electrical wire, I’m reminded of it

Ralph Eggleston also did a superb job of designing the abandoned Earth and futuristic spacecraft in “WALL-E”, among other Pixar achievements.

Devon Baxter wrote
