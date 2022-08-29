LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: Pipeline company @Enbridge spent almost $10m to buy off Minnesota police forces who arrested hundreds of Indigenous peoples at Line 3. Who gave the fossil fuel industry the right to buy public cops?
Shocking and revolting. @ResistLine3
— Steven Donziger (@SDonziger) August 29, 2022
