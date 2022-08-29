LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Of the 17 Muslims from #BilkisBano’s village, 8 were found dead (7 from her family) and 6 were missing. Her sister and mother were also r@ped & killed. Her three-year-old daughter was smashed to death.
It is far worse than #Ankita’s case.
Don’t even consider comparing.
— Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) August 29, 2022
