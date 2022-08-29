Neena Pacholke Death : Former point guard for the USF women’s basketball team found dead.

Posted on August 29, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-29 21:31:59
Neena Pacholke — a former point guard for the USF women’s basketball team — was found dead this weekend, police tell TMZ Sports. She was just 27.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

JackSledge wrote
She died by suicide. A tragedy, but not a mystery. Hold on tight to the people that you love, y’all. Things are getting weirder every day:
Former USF, Freedom High women’s basketball player Neena Pacholke dies at 27.

Jose Fernandez wrote
We are devastated on the loss of former USFWBB player Neena Pacholke. Our prayers are with the Pacholke family during this extremely difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Neena #Pacholke #point #guard #USF #women039s #basketball #team #dead #weekend #police #TMZ #Sports

Post Views: 19

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: