Neena Pacholke Death : Former point guard for the USF women’s basketball team found dead.

We are absolutely devastated to share with you all that Neena passed away suddenly. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts. Feel free to share any favorite memories or condolences in the comments below. https://t.co/yE9eamrjiW — News 9 WAOW (@WAOW) August 29, 2022

“Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone,” Kaitlynn Pacholke said of younger sister Neena. “She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job.” @USFWBB https://t.co/AvYvBrqq0Q — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) August 29, 2022

At what point do the media say f*ck the narrative, the jabs are now killing our own……..Wausau morning news anchor Neena Pacholke passes away suddenly https://t.co/pJnMHXggsN — Nicholas Duckett 🌸 (@NicholasDuckett) August 29, 2022

JackSledge wrote

She died by suicide. A tragedy, but not a mystery. Hold on tight to the people that you love, y’all. Things are getting weirder every day:

Former USF, Freedom High women’s basketball player Neena Pacholke dies at 27. Jose Fernandez wrote

We are devastated on the loss of former USFWBB player Neena Pacholke. Our prayers are with the Pacholke family during this extremely difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts.

