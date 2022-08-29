Missing14-year-oldAnaris Johnson who was last seen in the 1200 Block of Maryl and Avenue, NE

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Critical #MissingPerson 14-year-old
Anaris Johnson who was last seen in the 1200 Block of Maryland Avenue, NE on August 28, 2022.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
Critical #MissingPerson 14-year-old
Anaris Johnson who was last seen in the 1200 Block of Maryland Avenue, NE on August 28, 2022.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/fkk2tkjkAW
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 29, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Critical #MissingPerson #14yearoldAnaris #Johnson #Block #Maryland #Avenue #August #2022Have #info #Call #7279099text