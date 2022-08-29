2022-08-29 16:06:53

The KZN Sports Department has confirmed that there are now two deaths following Sunday’s Comrades Marathon. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has extended her condolences to Mthembu’s family. #DStv403

The KZN Sports Department has confirmed that there are now two deaths following Sunday’s Comrades Marathon. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has extended her condolences to Mthembu’s family. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/urj3zSlEnm — eNCA (@eNCA) August 29, 2022

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.