2022-08-29 16:06:53
The KZN Sports Department has confirmed that there are now two deaths following Sunday’s Comrades Marathon. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has extended her condolences to Mthembu’s family. #DStv403
The KZN Sports Department has confirmed that there are now two deaths following Sunday’s Comrades Marathon. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has extended her condolences to Mthembu’s family. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/urj3zSlEnm
— eNCA (@eNCA) August 29, 2022
