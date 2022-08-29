LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#HonorKilling Body of 18-yr-old Muslim girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP’s Basti. The villagers told, the Muslim girl, who belongs to an affluent family, and the Dalit man, a tractor driver, were in a relationship, but the girl’s family was opposed to it…
#HonorKilling Body of 18-yr-old Muslim girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP’s Basti. The villagers told, the Muslim girl, who belongs to an affluent family, and the Dalit man, a tractor driver, were in a relationship, but the girl’s family was opposed to it…
— The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) August 29, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#HonorKilling #Body #18yrold #Muslim #girl #exhumed #Dalit #youth #dead #UP039s #Basti #villagers #told #Muslim #girl #belongs #affluent #family #Dalit #man #tractor #driver #relationship #girl039s #family #opposed