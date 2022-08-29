George Christian Death News : Legendary CBSNews photographer George Christian has died.

2022-08-29 16:15:15

George Christian has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Throughout his more than 40-year career, he documented iconic moments all over the world, including the fall of the Berlin Wall, Nelson Mandela’s release from prison and President Nixon’s resignation.

Award-winning CBS News photojournalist George Christian passed away over the weekend. Through his camera lens, he captured many historic moments, including Nixon’s Oval office resignation and was aboard Air Force One with Pres. Bush after 9/11. pic.twitter.com/mZ2AJChtT6

Jerry Cipriano wrote

R.I.P. George Christian, the great CBS News photojournalist and eyewitness to history. He was in the Oval Office when President Nixon resigned and aboard Air Force One with President Bush on 9/11.

Kelly O’Donnell wrote

So very saddened to learn of the passing of a great colleague from CBS. George Christian lived history at the WH and shared his talent with us and the world with a quiet grace. You have all seen his work. Rest In Peace.

Susan Zirinsky wrote

@cbsnews We lost a great man today. George Christian. Unflappable in choas – never failed to get “the shot.” The ultimate WashDC gentleman. He did it all, the White House beat was his. He was in the Oval Office the night Nixon resigned. Part of the soul of CBS left us today.

Cindy Laughlin wrote

The work of a photojournalist may not be fully appreciated until you realize it is they who give us a front row seat to history being made….

George Christian brought us many of those iconic moments.