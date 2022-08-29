George Christian Death News : Legendary CBSNews photographer George Christian has died.

Posted on August 29, 2022

2022-08-29 16:15:15
George Christian has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Legendary @CBSNews photographer George Christian has died.

Throughout his more than 40-year career, he documented iconic moments all over the world, including the fall of the Berlin Wall, Nelson Mandela’s release from prison and President Nixon’s resignation.

Jerry Cipriano wrote
R.I.P. George Christian, the great CBS News photojournalist and eyewitness to history. He was in the Oval Office when President Nixon resigned and aboard Air Force One with President Bush on 9/11.

Kelly O’Donnell wrote
So very saddened to learn of the passing of a great colleague from CBS. George Christian lived history at the WH and shared his talent with us and the world with a quiet grace. You have all seen his work. Rest In Peace.

Susan Zirinsky wrote
@cbsnews We lost a great man today. George Christian. Unflappable in choas – never failed to get “the shot.” The ultimate WashDC gentleman. He did it all, the White House beat was his. He was in the Oval Office the night Nixon resigned. Part of the soul of CBS left us today.

Susan Zirinsky wrote
Cindy Laughlin wrote
The work of a photojournalist may not be fully appreciated until you realize it is they who give us a front row seat to history being made….
George Christian brought us many of those iconic moments.

