French artist Freekill Death News : French artist Freekill has passed away.

2022-08-29 16:53:19

French artist Freekill has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Freekill, a popular DJ and electronic music producer, has died. Known for his quirky, heavy-hitting sound, Freekill, whose real name was Kyllian Modeste, will be remembered as a virtuosic and versatile bass music producer.

French artist Freekill has passed away. RIP to a talent gone too soon 🖤 (📸: Dizzy Kong)

French artist Freekill has passed away. RIP to a talent gone too soon 🖤 (📸: Dizzy Kong) pic.twitter.com/BvaHiU2sbt — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) August 29, 2022

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Freekill. This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

This one really hurts 😭 Lost my buddy. A guy that made everyone smile and brightened every room he walked into… Rest In Peace Freekill 💔 — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) August 29, 2022

I can’t believe I’m typing this but we are truly at a loss for words. Freekill was not only an incredible producer, DJ, but he was also an amazing friend. When we were down he picked us up and kept us going. We will miss you our French brother. Rest in power. Thank you pic.twitter.com/c6PMbpHmzJ — FIGHT CLVB 🇺🇸 🇨🇴 ✊🏾 (@FIGHTCLVBMUSIC) August 29, 2022 Man…. so tired of losing friends. Kylian was one of the first people to support my club tracks back in the day. Always down to earth. One of the most talented artists. Inspired me a lot as an artist. Rest in Peace Freekill, you’ll be missed so much. — BODEGAtrash ™ / REDACTED (@redacted303) August 29, 2022 Crazy, the anniversary of @BIGMAKK_ death, we lose another underappreciated legend in Freekill. Todays about mourning not negativity. But I am reminded we must give our people their flowers while they can smell em. I know my boys goin back2back 2nite. Heaven gained some legends — Mystereo (@mystereomusic) August 29, 2022 Mystereo wrote I can’t believe I’m writing this. Freekill is literally on a small list of most Genuine people I’ve met, worked with in the scene. I’ll never 4get u and Sav makin bangers in Paris or that after hour green room set we played in China. Freekill , ur a Real one. Rest In power Ask Me Anything Freekill was a staple in all my sets when I started DJing and even used their songs for promo vids often. They were an inspiration and truly showed that music didn’t have to be in a box. Freekills legacy within their music will forever be immortal to me.