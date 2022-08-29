French artist Freekill Death News : French artist Freekill has passed away.

Posted on August 29, 2022

2022-08-29 16:53:19
French artist Freekill has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Freekill, a popular DJ and electronic music producer, has died.

Known for his quirky, heavy-hitting sound, Freekill, whose real name was Kyllian Modeste, will be remembered as a virtuosic and versatile bass music producer.

RIP to a talent gone too soon 🖤

(📸: Dizzy Kong)

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Freekill. This is a development story.

Mystereo wrote 
I can’t believe I’m writing this. Freekill is literally on a small list of most Genuine people I’ve met, worked with in the scene. I’ll never 4get u and Sav makin bangers in Paris or that after hour green room set we played in China. Freekill, ur a Real one. Rest In power
Ask Me Anything
Freekill was a staple in all my sets when I started DJing and even used their songs for promo vids often. They were an inspiration and truly showed that music didn’t have to be in a box. Freekills legacy within their music will forever be immortal to me.
