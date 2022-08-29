Ernie Zampese Death News : We are saddened to share the news that longtime Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator has passed away .

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
We are saddened to share the news that longtime @dallascowboys and @RamsNFL offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese has passed away at the age of 86.
Zampese was an inaugural Award of Excellence winner. The Hall of Fame will strive to keep his legacy alive forever. #HOFForever
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 29, 2022
Cowboys issued a statement following former OC Ernie Zampese’s passing. He was 86. “Ernie had a storied NFL coaching career, but more importantly, he was an exceptional person that everyone cherished being around.” pic.twitter.com/mH4kFGENnr
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 29, 2022
We mourn the loss of Ernie Zampese, father of QB coach Ken Zampese, and one of the most innovative offensive minds throughout his long NFL coaching career. Our hearts are with Ken and the entire Zampese family.
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 29, 2022
Comments and Reactions .
Troy Aikman pays tribute to former Cowboys OC Ernie Zampese: “One of the brightest offensive minds in the history of the game- many of his offensive concepts are still being used to this day.” pic.twitter.com/kFYCN5w8hN
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 29, 2022
