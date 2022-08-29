Ernie Zampese Death News : We are saddened to share the news that longtime Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator has passed away .

Posted on August 29, 2022

2022-08-29 17:58:27
Ernie Zampese has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

We are saddened to share the news that longtime @dallascowboys and @RamsNFL offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese has passed away at the age of 86.

Zampese was an inaugural Award of Excellence winner. The Hall of Fame will strive to keep his legacy alive forever. #HOFForever

