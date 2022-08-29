Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died

One of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Dutch Defense Ministry says.

Twisted Typhoon wrote
This nation has 350 million ppl living here, there is always a risk of death when coming to this nation, the risk varies on where you are.

Spice wrote
Nearly 18 million people live in the Netherlands, an area three times smaller than NY state. Yet events like these are a rare occurance.

In the U.S. stuff like this happens on the regular.

Twisted Typhoon wrote
The two nations aren’t comparable, you can’t compare 18 million to 350 million.

Spice wrote
You misunderstand. In proportion to people per square mile, the Netherlands has a much higher population than the US.

