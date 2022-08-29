LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Brookhaven Fire Department EMT arrested for indecent assault of female patient in back of ambulance while she was being transported in a “semi-conscious state” to hospital. Kevin Pressley,24,of Philadelphia,is charged with exposing victim’s breasts&taking photos 1/2 @FOX29philly
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) August 29, 2022
