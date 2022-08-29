LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
As the 19-year-old girl who was set on fire after she turned down a proposal by her stalker succumbed to injuries, a video of the accused smiling in police custody has surfaced online. Watch
#NewsMo #Jharkhand #Dumka
As the 19-year-old girl who was set on fire after she turned down a proposal by her stalker succumbed to injuries, a video of the accused smiling in police custody has surfaced online. Watch#NewsMo #Jharkhand #Dumka pic.twitter.com/S6XUWlf9wl
— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 29, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#19yearold #girl #set #fire #turned #proposal #stalker #succumbed #injuries #video #accused #smiling #police #custody #surfaced #online #WatchNewsMo #Jharkhand #Dumka