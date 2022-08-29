LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-29 16:32:10
BREAKING| After 6 years, the PIL filed by Senior Advocate Ram Jethmalani in 2009 seeking steps to recover black money stashed in foreign accounts is listed before the #SupremeCourt tomorrow.
The petition was last listed in April 2016.
Jethmalani passed away in 2020
BREAKING| After 6 years, the PIL filed by Senior Advocate Ram Jethmalani in 2009 seeking steps to recover black money stashed in foreign accounts is listed before the #SupremeCourt tomorrow.
The petition was last listed in April 2016.
Jethmalani passed away in 2020 pic.twitter.com/gqXrnyqkcW
— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 29, 2022
Who is ………………………. ?
Cause of Death.
As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of ………………… . This is a development story.
Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#BREAKING #years #PIL #filed #Senior #Advocate #Ram #Jethmalani #seeking #steps #recover #black #money #stashed #foreign #accounts #listed #SupremeCourt #tomorrowThe #petition #listed #April #2016Jethmalani #passed
#BREAKING #years #PIL #filed #Senior #Advocate #Ram #Jethmalani #seeking #steps #recover #black #money #stashed #foreign #accounts #listed #SupremeCourt #tomorrowThe #petition #listed #April #2016Jethmalani #passed