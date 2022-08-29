19-year-old burnt alive Ankita Singh, a Class 12 student from Jharkhand’s Dumka.

Posted on August 29, 2022

19-year-old burnt alive

Ankita Singh, a Class 12 student from Jharkhand’s Dumka, was aiming to become a police officer. Her hopes were dashed on an ill-fated night when she was set ablaze by her alleged stalker, identified as Shahrukh, on August 23

