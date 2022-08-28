Yona Kanyomozi Death News : JUST IN: Veteran politician Yona Kanyomozi has passed away.

2022-08-28 13:43:36

Yona Kanyomozi has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

JUST IN: Veteran politician Yona Kanyomozi has passed away this afternoon at Nakasero Hospital.

Former minister of cooperatives in Obotes regime is Dead always welcoming, loving & cousellor, your genuine smile is our memory now . we cerebrated togther your 81st birthday but today God has called you. Rest in power Hon. Yona Kanyomozi.