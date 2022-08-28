Yona Kanyomozi Death News : JUST IN: Veteran politician Yona Kanyomozi has passed away.

Posted on August 28, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-28 13:43:36
Yona Kanyomozi has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

JUST IN: Veteran politician Yona Kanyomozi has passed away this afternoon at Nakasero Hospital.

Former minister of cooperatives in Obotes regime is Dead always welcoming, loving & cousellor, your genuine smile is our memory now . we cerebrated togther your 81st birthday but today God has called you. Rest in power Hon. Yona Kanyomozi.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media. 

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Veteran #politician #Yona #Kanyomozi #passed #afternoon #Nakasero #Hospital #Details #followNBSUpdates
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: