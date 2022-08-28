Yona Kanyomozi Death News : JUST IN: Veteran politician Yona Kanyomozi has passed away.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
JUST IN: Veteran politician Yona Kanyomozi has passed away this afternoon at Nakasero Hospital.
Former minister of cooperatives in Obotes regime is Dead always welcoming, loving & cousellor, your genuine smile is our memory now . we cerebrated togther your 81st birthday but today God has called you. Rest in power Hon. Yona Kanyomozi.
Details to follow.
— NBS Television (@nbstv) August 28, 2022
Comments and Reactions .
Rest in peace, Mzee Yona Kanyomozi. Thank you for your commitment to Uganda all these years, and the words of wisdom you have consistently shared with us. It’s very sad you’ve passed on at a time when our nation is in dire need of forthright elders like you.
Fare thee well.
— David Lewis Rubongoya (@DavidLRubongoya) August 28, 2022
The late Yona Kanyomozi gave us Yonasani B. Kanyomozi vs Motor Mart(U) Ltd (Civil Appeal No.15 of 1995).
A tricky case highlighting challenges of case backlog and the difference between waiver & estoppel in a breach of contract claim under Ugandan law.https://t.co/VfEVcLkZrx pic.twitter.com/EJdd0mhtU5
— Silver Kayondo (@SilverKayondo) August 28, 2022
