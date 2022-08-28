Two Toyota Voxy cars ferrying ballot papers marked Cleophas Malala have been impounded and intersected at Khumusalaba.

Posted on August 28, 2022

2022-08-28 15:52:38
Two Toyota Voxy cars ferrying ballot papers marked Cleophas Malala have been impounded and intersected at Khumusalaba, Khwisero constituency.

The OCCUPANTS of the vehicles also ARRESTED!

