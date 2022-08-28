Roland Mesnier Death News : White House executive pastry chef, has died at the age of 78.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-28 16:34:01
Roland Mesnier has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
Roland Mesnier, who created often-magical desserts for five presidents and their guests as White House executive pastry chef, has died at the age of 78.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 28, 2022
Cathy Reynolds wrote
I was able to attend a few White House Christmas parties during Clinton and Bush administration and those gingerbread houses always amazed me.
Shouldn’t have serviced evil lib presidents. Sad for his family and what not but the guy supported and worked for Dems. #gross
