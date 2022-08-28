2022-08-28 19:47:13

Phylicia Rashad Death News : What Happened ?

Phylicia Rashad is an American actress, singer and director who serves as dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University. She is best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the NBC sitcom The Cosby Show which earned her Emmy Award nominations in 1985 and 1986. She also played Ruth Lucas on Cosby.

She was reported to have died today, a story we now confirmed to be fake .