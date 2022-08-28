Natalia VovkDeath : Information that Natalia Vovk, whom Russia accused of murdering Daria Dugina, was found dead is spreading in the mass media .Considering everything, the information about the alleged death of Natalia Vovk in Austria is a fake.

Posted on August 28, 2022

⚡️Information that Natalia Vovk, whom Russia accused of murdering Daria Dugina, was found dead is spreading in the mass media .

Considering everything, the information about the alleged death of Natalia Vovk in Austria is a fake.

