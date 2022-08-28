Natalia VovkDeath : Information that Natalia Vovk, whom Russia accused of murdering Daria Dugina, was found dead is spreading in the mass media .Considering everything, the information about the alleged death of Natalia Vovk in Austria is a fake.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
⚡️Information that Natalia Vovk, whom Russia accused of murdering Daria Dugina, was found dead is spreading in the mass media .
Considering everything, the information about the alleged death of Natalia Vovk in Austria is a fake.
⚡️Information that Natalia Vovk, whom Russia accused of murdering Daria Dugina, was found dead is spreading in the mass media .
Considering everything, the information about the alleged death of Natalia Vovk in Austria is a fake. pic.twitter.com/eRZmKmxqEd
— Flash (@Flash43191300) August 28, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Information #Natalia #Vovk #Russia #accused #murdering #Daria #Dugina #dead #spreading #mass #media #information #alleged #death #Natalia #Vovk #Austria #fake